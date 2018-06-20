“Apple used this year’s WWDC to demonstrate a number of areas in which it is playing offense. This isn’t a company content with letting others control the user experience found with its devices. However, one of the major takeaways from the WWDC keynote was found with something not announced on stage. Apple finds itself announcing new technologies that make more sense on form factors that don’t yet exist,” Neil Cybart writes for Above Avalon. “Management is increasingly focused on what comes next, and the answer is smart glasses.”

“The features and software unveiled at WWDC 2018 could be split into two categories. The first group included items targeting the way we use and consume content on Apple devices. This included everything from empowering users with information regarding how devices are used to improving the way we consume content,” Cybart writes. “The other group of announcements was related to new technologies designed to make the cameras and screens in our life smarter.”

“There is a drawback found with most of the cameras and screens that stand to benefit from these new technologies: We still have to hold them. While AR makes for a cool on-stage demo, having to hold an iPhone or iPad up as an AR viewfinder for long periods of time isn’t ideal,” Cybart writes. “When combining Apple Watch and AirPods sales, Apple’s wearables segment will soon outsell iPad in terms of unit sales.

The next wearables battle will be for our eyes. This battle will revolve around a product that benefits from technologies currently found with ARKit, Siri, and Apple’s ML efforts. Apple is setting the stage for smart glasses. ”

