“Industry analysts Counterpoint has published research on global smartphones sales for March 2018 and the iPhone X appears to be well out in front. According to the report, Apple’s flagship took a 3.5 per cent share of the market – well ahead of all its Android rivals,” David Snelling reports for The Daily Express. “To make matters worse, the next best selling phone in March was the iPhone 8 with a 2.3 per cent share.”

“The best selling Android phones came from Chinese firms Xiaomi followed by OPPO,” Snelling reports. “Samsung’s flagship Galaxy S9 and S9+ were in fifth and sixth place with both taking a 1.6 per cent share.”

“The sales news comes ahead of WWDC where Apple is expected to reveal its iOS, macOS, watchOS and tvOS software updates. Some rumours have also suggested a refreshed iPhone SE could be unveiled at its developer’s conference which begins on June 4 in California,” Snelling reports. “There’s plenty of rumours that suggest an updated SE is on its way with one leak recently claiming to reveal it will be called the iPhone SE (2018).”

