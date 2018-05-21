“The best selling Android phones came from Chinese firms Xiaomi followed by OPPO,” Snelling reports. “Samsung’s flagship Galaxy S9 and S9+ were in fifth and sixth place with both taking a 1.6 per cent share.”
“The sales news comes ahead of WWDC where Apple is expected to reveal its iOS, macOS, watchOS and tvOS software updates. Some rumours have also suggested a refreshed iPhone SE could be unveiled at its developer’s conference which begins on June 4 in California,” Snelling reports. “There’s plenty of rumours that suggest an updated SE is on its way with one leak recently claiming to reveal it will be called the iPhone SE (2018).”
MacDailyNews Take: Amazingly, this time, to the innovator go the spoils!
Note: Actually, in Counterpoint’s research, that OPPO A83 (catchy name) was bested slightly by equally horribly-named Xaiomi Redmi 5 A.
