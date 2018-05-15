“Apple Inc. executive Eddy Cue will be questioned by Qualcomm Inc.’s lawyers as part of a legal battle between the companies over billions of dollars in patents and licensing fees,” Mark Gurman and Peter Blumberg report for Bloomberg. “On Friday, San Diego Federal Judge Mitchell D. Dembin ordered Cue to be deposed in the case, granting a Qualcomm request and turning down Apple’s arguments against the move.”

“In November, Qualcomm filed a motion to depose Cue. Apple pushed back stating that Cue’s role overseeing services made him unrelated to the case,” Gurman and Blumberg report. “Qualcomm cited past Apple statements pinpointing Cue as one of the lead negotiators when the iPhone launched in 2007 exclusively on AT&T Inc.’s network in the U.S.”

“Apple and Qualcomm agreed in April to schedule a deposition of Cook in June,” Gurman and Blumberg report. “Apple has made other executives available, including Chief Operating Officer Jeff Williams, marketing head Phil Schiller, hardware technologies lead Johny Srouji, and former wireless software chief Isabel Mahe, according to legal filings.”

Read more in the full article here.

[Thanks to MacDailyNews Readers “Fred Mertz” and “Dan K.” for the heads up.]