“In November, Qualcomm filed a motion to depose Cue. Apple pushed back stating that Cue’s role overseeing services made him unrelated to the case,” Gurman and Blumberg report. “Qualcomm cited past Apple statements pinpointing Cue as one of the lead negotiators when the iPhone launched in 2007 exclusively on AT&T Inc.’s network in the U.S.”
“Apple and Qualcomm agreed in April to schedule a deposition of Cook in June,” Gurman and Blumberg report. “Apple has made other executives available, including Chief Operating Officer Jeff Williams, marketing head Phil Schiller, hardware technologies lead Johny Srouji, and former wireless software chief Isabel Mahe, according to legal filings.”
MacDailyNews Take: Imagining the extent of Cue’s deposition:
“Without Steve Jobs, I couldn’t get ink in a stationery store. Steve handled the iPhone negotiations with Cingular, not me. I was out getting bottled water for Steve and shopping for comfortable shirts.”
Regardless, hopefully, when all of this is said and done, Qualcomm’s unreasonable, illogical, and irrational licensing scam, which charges a percentage of the total cost of all components in the phone, even non-Qualcomm components, will go the way of the dodo.
