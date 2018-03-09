AAPL’s all-time intraday high stands at $180.62, set on February 28, 2018.
Apple’s 52-week low stands at $138.62.
Apple, the world’s most valuable company, currently has a market value of $913.220 billion.
The top five U.S. publicly-traded companies, based on market value:
1. Apple (AAPL) – $913.220B
2. Alphabet (GOOGL) – $804.686B
3. Amazon.com (AMZN) – $764.352B
4. Microsoft (MSFT) – $743.338B
5. Berkshire Hathaway (BRKA) – $526.742B
Selected companies’ current market values:
• Facebook (FB) – $538.093B
• Walmart (WMT) – $262.822B
• Intel (INTC) – $244.249B
• Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) – $220.8B
• Cisco (CSCO) – $218.571B
• Disney (DIS) – $157.480B
• IBM (IBM) – $146.751B
• Adobe (ADBE) – $109.081B
• SoftBank (SFTBF) – $86.586B
• Sony (SNE) – $64.431B
• Tesla (TSLA) – $55.266B
• Hewlett-Packard (HPQ) – $40.460B
• Sirius XM (SIRI) – $29.377B
• Twitter (TWTR) – $26.447B
• Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) – $11.339B
• BlackBerry (BB) – $7.009B
• Pandora (P) – $1.269B
• RealNetworks (RNWK) – $126.214M
