In Nasdaq trading today, shares of Apple Inc. (AAPL) rose $3.04, or 1.72%, to hit a new all-time closing high of $179.98. Apple’s previous all-time closing high was $179.26 set on January 18, 2018.

AAPL’s all-time intraday high stands at $180.62, set on February 28, 2018.

Apple’s 52-week low stands at $138.62.

Apple, the world’s most valuable company, currently has a market value of $913.220 billion.

The top five U.S. publicly-traded companies, based on market value:

1. Apple (AAPL) – $913.220B

2. Alphabet (GOOGL) – $804.686B

3. Amazon.com (AMZN) – $764.352B

4. Microsoft (MSFT) – $743.338B

5. Berkshire Hathaway (BRKA) – $526.742B

Selected companies’ current market values:

• Facebook (FB) – $538.093B

• Walmart (WMT) – $262.822B

• Intel (INTC) – $244.249B

• Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) – $220.8B

• Cisco (CSCO) – $218.571B

• Disney (DIS) – $157.480B

• IBM (IBM) – $146.751B

• Adobe (ADBE) – $109.081B

• SoftBank (SFTBF) – $86.586B

• Sony (SNE) – $64.431B

• Tesla (TSLA) – $55.266B

• Hewlett-Packard (HPQ) – $40.460B

• Sirius XM (SIRI) – $29.377B

• Twitter (TWTR) – $26.447B

• Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) – $11.339B

• BlackBerry (BB) – $7.009B

• Pandora (P) – $1.269B

• RealNetworks (RNWK) – $126.214M

