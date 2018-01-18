“Apple is moving into Culver City,” Natalie Hoberman reports for The Real Deal. “The technology giant has agreed to lease the entirety of Lincoln Property Co.’s 128,000-square-foot building at 8777 Washington Boulevard in Culver City.”

“HBO was set to be the sole tenant leasing at the site, but those plans fell through,” Hoberman reports. “Located on the corner of Washington and National boulevards just seven miles east of the Santa Monica Pier, the four-story complex will include office space, as well as 4,500 square feet of ground-level retail.”

“TRD previously reported that Apple was in talks to lease Hackman Capital Partners’ 85,000-square-foot campus at 5500 Jefferson Boulevard near Culver City. Sources familiar with the deal now say Apple will be taking over the space,” Hoberman reports. “Combined, that amounts to roughly 213,000 square feet of creative office space in the neighborhood. Hackman also developed the headquarters of Beats By Dre – an Apple subsidiary — at 8600 Hayden Place in Culver City.”

