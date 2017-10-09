“It is unclear exactly what role Hunt will take up at Apple but it is understood she will be based at its London offices,” Shepherd reports. “A highly-rated exec, Hunt was responsbile for one the biggest coups in recent TV history – poaching The Great British Bake Off from the BBC.”
Shepherd reports, “She was also praised for overseeing a creative renaissance by having the confidence to ditch the long-running and popular Big Brother.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: As we wrote last month:
Better to get serious late than never! Fortunately, Apple has the resources to catch up on lost time pretty much instantly.
