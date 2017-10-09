“Rumours abound that former Channel 4 chief creative officer Jay Hunt has joined US technology giant Apple,” Robert Shepherd reports for The Airwaves.

“It is unclear exactly what role Hunt will take up at Apple but it is understood she will be based at its London offices,” Shepherd reports. “A highly-rated exec, Hunt was responsbile for one the biggest coups in recent TV history – poaching The Great British Bake Off from the BBC.”

Shepherd reports, “She was also praised for overseeing a creative renaissance by having the confidence to ditch the long-running and popular Big Brother.”

