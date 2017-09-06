“Apple has recruited four veteran TV executives to join its burgeoning video content team,” Daniel Holloway reports for Variety.

“Kim Rozenfeld, formerly head of current programming at Sony Pictures Television, is joining the tech giant as its future head of current and the lead executive on documentary series development,” Holloway reports. “Rozenfeld is reuniting with former bosses Zack Van Amburg and Jamie Erlicht, who in June left Sony to oversee video content at Apple as the company prepares to move into original series programming.”

“Two more Sony veterans, Max Aronson and Ali Woodruff, are joining Apple as development executives. Both will report to Van Amburg and Erlicht,” Holloway reports. “Former WGN America head of publicity Rita Cooper Lee has joined Apple to lead communications for the new video content unit, reporting to Apple’s Tom Neumayr.”

