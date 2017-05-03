“If you’re in the market for a pair of Apple AirPods, we’ve got some good news for you,” Wolfe writes. “One U.S. carrier is now shipping orders for the difficult to find headphones in just a few days.”
Wolfe writes, “You can now purchase a pair of Apple AirPods without a significant delay through AT&T Wireless.”
More details and links here.
MacDailyNews Take: Good luck!
