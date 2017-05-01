“Last week, we ran a follow up to the voice assistant research study we published last year around this time. Creative Strategies again partnered with our friends at Experian to see what has changed with voice assistants and explore some new products as well,” Ben Bajarin writes for Tech.pinions. “This year, we added Apple’s AirPods to the study since Siri integration is a key feature of AirPods.”

“We used every available resource to track down as many AirPod owners as we could,” Bajarin writes. “In the end, we found 942 people willing to take our study and share their thoughts on Apple’s latest product.”

“The big story is customer satisfaction with AirPods is extremely high. 98% of AirPod owners said they were very satisfied or satisfied,” Bajarin writes. “Remarkably, 82% said they were very satisfied. The overall customer satisfaction level of 98% sets the record for the highest level of satisfaction for a new product from Apple. When the iPhone came out in 2007, it held a 92% customer satisfaction level, iPad in 2010 had 92%, and Apple Watch in 2015 had 97%.”



[Thanks to MacDailyNews Reader “Dan K.” for the heads up.]