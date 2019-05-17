“Nomura Instinet lowered its price target on Apple shares to $175 from $180 on Friday, citing a coming ‘trade strain’ on the company’s earnings,” Michael Sheetz reports for CNBC.

“‘The renewal of China trade tensions are a likely near-term negative for Apple,’ Nomura analyst Jeffrey Kvaal said in a note to investors” Sheetz reports. “‘A 25% tariff on device imports a pain any way they slice it,’ [Kvaal said].”

Sheetz reports, “Nomura Instinet reduced its estimate for Apple’s 2019 earnings to $11.39 a share, down from $11.50 a share.”

Read more in the full article here.