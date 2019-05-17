“Beginning on May 22, the convenience stores owned by Seven-Eleven Japan Co. are stocking a series of iPhone accessories made by Apple,” Gallagher reports. “It appears that this is the the first time a Japanese convenience retail chain has stocked Apple-made accessories, at least with Apple’s blessing.”
“This is also a particularly significant move,” Gallagher reports, “because the plan is believed to be for some 90% of the country’s 20,925 stores to stock Apple items ranging from Lightning cables to EarPods.”
MacDailyNews Take: Genuine Apple accessories are much better, more reliable, and safer than the usual cut-rate junk cable and power adapters usually seen by cash resisters the world over. Smart move, Seven-Eleven Japan!