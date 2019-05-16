“That’s where the company’s new TV app comes in: It’ll let you keep track of the shows and movies you’re watching, highlight noteworthy content and give you an easy way to subscribe and watch premium content from networks like HBO and Showtime,” Hardawar writes. “In theory, it’s the sort of seamless experience we’ve come to expect from Apple. In practice, though, it’s clear that the company still has work to do.”
“Channels is undoubtedly the biggest new feature Apple debuted this week. It lets you quickly subscribe to content from HBO, Showtime, Cinemax and a handful of other services,” Hardawar writes. “You could always subscribe to HBO Now or Showtime from their respective apps, but first you’d have to download, install and step through their subscription process. With Channels, it just takes a few clicks to start watching a whole new network. Best of all, you can also download episodes and films for offline viewing from the TV app. That’s something premium apps like HBO Now don’t yet offer.”
MacDailyNews Take: The “keeping track, all-in-one-place” concept of Apple’s TV app is sound, but only when everyone’s participating. For now, with Netflix not playing along, it’s up the the user to keep track of who’s AWOL; that obviously detracts from the “all-in-one-place” experience.
Hopefully, in time, as they have with pretty much every music artist (it took years to get The Beatles, for example), Apple can cajole and corral the Netflixes of the world into fully participating in the TV app.
Once Apple TV+ launches, the TV app will become even more of a destination. Perhaps the usage increase will convince the holdouts to come aboard.