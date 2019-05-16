“Apple’s approach to digital video can best be described as slow and steady. While iTunes and the iPod effortlessly transformed the way we purchased and listened to music, it took the company years to figure out how to position the Apple TV,” Devindra Hardawar writes for Engadget. “But now that Apple finally has a solid 4K set-top box, the next issue is helping people organize everything they have to watch.”

“That’s where the company’s new TV app comes in: It’ll let you keep track of the shows and movies you’re watching, highlight noteworthy content and give you an easy way to subscribe and watch premium content from networks like HBO and Showtime,” Hardawar writes. “In theory, it’s the sort of seamless experience we’ve come to expect from Apple. In practice, though, it’s clear that the company still has work to do.”

“Channels is undoubtedly the biggest new feature Apple debuted this week. It lets you quickly subscribe to content from HBO, Showtime, Cinemax and a handful of other services,” Hardawar writes. “You could always subscribe to HBO Now or Showtime from their respective apps, but first you’d have to download, install and step through their subscription process. With Channels, it just takes a few clicks to start watching a whole new network. Best of all, you can also download episodes and films for offline viewing from the TV app. That’s something premium apps like HBO Now don’t yet offer.”

Read more in the full article here.