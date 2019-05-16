“With last fall’s release of iOS 12, Apple introduced Siri Shortcuts — a new app that allows iPhone users to create their own voice commands to take actions on their phone and in apps,” Sarah Perez writes for TechCrunch.

“Today, Apple is celebrating Global Accessibility Awareness Day (GAAD) by rolling out a practical, accessibility-focused collection of new Siri Shortcuts, alongside accessibility-focused App Store features and collections,” Perez writes. “For starters, Apple’s new Siri shortcuts are available today in a featured collection at the top of the Shortcuts app. The collection includes a variety of shortcuts aimed at helping users more quickly perform everyday tasks.”

“In addition to the launch of the new shortcuts, Apple added a collection of accessibility-focused apps to the App Store which highlights a ton of accessibility-focused apps,” Perez writes, “plus other utilities like text-to-speech readers, audio games, sign language apps, AAC (Augmentative and Alternative Communication) solutions, eye-controlled browsers, smart home apps, fine motor skill trainers, and much more.”

Read more in the full article here.

MacDailyNews Take: Give them a loo in the App Store and the Shortcuts app. We bet nearly everyone can find a useful Siri Shortcut and/or accessibility-focused app!

SEE ALSO:
Siri Shortcuts, Screen Time, and more coming to the Mac – April 19, 2019
Apple releases Shortcuts 2.2 – March 27, 2019
Check out these 150 custom shortcuts for Apple’s Shortcuts App – March 8, 2019
Apple’s Siri Shortcuts may just be misunderstood – March 1, 2019
Apple’s Siri Shortcuts help boost health and fitness routines – March 1, 2019
Apple uses Siri Shortcuts to catch up to Alexa, Google Assistant – February 28, 2019

[Thanks to MacDailyNews Reader “Fred Mertz” for the heads up.]