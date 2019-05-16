“Today, Apple is celebrating Global Accessibility Awareness Day (GAAD) by rolling out a practical, accessibility-focused collection of new Siri Shortcuts, alongside accessibility-focused App Store features and collections,” Perez writes. “For starters, Apple’s new Siri shortcuts are available today in a featured collection at the top of the Shortcuts app. The collection includes a variety of shortcuts aimed at helping users more quickly perform everyday tasks.”
“In addition to the launch of the new shortcuts, Apple added a collection of accessibility-focused apps to the App Store which highlights a ton of accessibility-focused apps,” Perez writes, “plus other utilities like text-to-speech readers, audio games, sign language apps, AAC (Augmentative and Alternative Communication) solutions, eye-controlled browsers, smart home apps, fine motor skill trainers, and much more.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Give them a loo in the App Store and the Shortcuts app. We bet nearly everyone can find a useful Siri Shortcut and/or accessibility-focused app!
[Thanks to MacDailyNews Reader “Fred Mertz” for the heads up.]