“You may not use Siri, Apple’s voice and digital assistant, but, like an eager-to-please deputy, Siri is paying attention to your habits and busily creating shortcuts in the background that it thinks could make your life easier, or at least a little more automated,” Lance Ulanoff reports for Medium.

“When Apple introduced Siri Shortcuts at its 2018 World Wide Developer Conference, it wasn’t exactly the Siri overhaul we were looking for,” Ulanoff reports. “More problematically, Apple introduced a confusing Shortcuts app that, at first blush, came across as a sort of erector set for more complex Siri Routines.”

“Coming at the home and life automation game through your phone and existing actions is virtually the opposite approach of how Amazon and Alexa passively wait for you to add in skills based on the hardware and routines you add to your home and life,” Ulanoff reports. “It’s Apple taking advantage of its dominant position (over Amazon and Google) in the smartphone space and, perhaps, is a path to success for Siri and Apple in the smart home and automated life game.”

