“Almost exactly a year after its initial rejection from the App Store, Valve today has officially released Steam Link on the App Store,” Chance Miller reports for 9to5Mac. “Valve touts that Steam Link ‘brings desktop gaming to your iPhone or iPad'”

“Around this time last year, Valve revealed that Apple had rejected Steam Link from the App Store. Apple apparently thought that the app would violate its ‘store-within-a-store’ App Store guideline,” Miller reports. “Now, nearly a year later, Steam Link is officially available for iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV.”

“Steam Link for iOS and Apple TV allows Steam players to access their library of games while connected to their host Mac,” Miller reports. “This allows users to stream their existing Steam games via iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV.”

Read more in the full article here.