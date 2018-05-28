“We now have a better idea of the reasons behind the Steam Link rejection thanks to an email message from Phil Schiller, Apple’s Senior Vice President of Worldwide Marketing, to a MacStories reader, the authenticity of which we have verified,” John Voorhees reports for MacStories. “The reader, who asked to remain anonymous, wrote to Schiller asking that Apple reconsider the rejection. In response Schiller said:”

We care deeply about bringing great games to all of our users on the App Store. We would love for Valve’s games and services to be on iOS and Apple TV.

Unfortunately, the review team found that Valve’s Steam iOS app, as currently submitted, violates a number of guidelines around user generated content, in-app purchases, content codes, etc. We’ve discussed these issues with Valve and will continue to work with them to help bring the Steam experience to iOS and Apple TV in a way that complies with the store’s guidelines. — Apple SVP Phil Schiller

Voorhees reports, “Iit appears from Schiller’s message to our reader that there was more going on in the app than just streaming games from a PC or Mac.”

MacDailyNews Take: Hopefully Apple and Valve can work together to get Steam Link compliant with App Store guidelines, approved and available to interested users.