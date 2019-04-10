Apple Inc on Tuesday moved to sanction lawyers at Cotchett Pitre & McCarthy representing consumers who said the devicemaker’s software updates quietly slowed down older iPhone models to mislead them into buying new ones, saying they improperly disclosed confidential documents.
Apple argued in a motion filed in federal court in San Jose, California that the firm should be barred from serving as co-lead counsel for the plaintiffs after two of its lawyers discussed ‘highly confidential’ company documents at a public hearing in March.
Read the full story via WestlawNext Practitioner Insights here.
MacDailyNews Take: Again, it was Apple’s lack of communication that was the problem here. If Apple had clearly explained what was going on in the software, we’d have known to recommend a battery replacement when users complained their older iPhones were getting “slow.” As it was, we were pretty much left to assume that the processor/RAM wasn’t up to par with demands of newer iOS releases and we’d naturally recommend getting a new iPhone.
Apple.com’s homepage in Italy forced to add iPhone battery throttling advisory – February 11, 2019
Apple set aside money to pay for lawsuits related to its iPhone ‘batterygate’ throttling scandal – February 4, 2019
Apple replaced 11 million iPhone batteries under their $29 replacement program – January 15, 2019
Two things Tim Cook just did that make Apple look guilty today – January 3, 2019
Apple’s reduced rate battery replacement program ends December 15th – December 3, 2018
Apple clarifies policy on $29 battery replacements: All iPhone 6 and later devices are eligible – January 2, 2018
Australian lawyers to launch largest-ever class action against Apple over iPhone ‘batterygate’ – December 29, 2017
The most annoying things about Apple’s iPhone ‘batterygate’ apology – December 29, 2017
iFixit discounts iPhone battery replacement kits as Apple cuts prices, apologizes for the confusion – December 29, 2017
15 class action lawsuits filed against Apple for throttling iPhones with aging batteries – December 29, 2017
Apple apologizes for poor communication about iPhone batteries and performance; slashes battery replacement cost from $79 to $29 – December 28, 2017
No, Apple’s throttling of iPhones with aging batteries is not planned obsolescence – December 28, 2017
Apple execs face jail in France after lawsuit over slowing down iPhones – December 28, 2017
Korea seeks explanation from Apple for slowing down devices without warning – December 28, 2017
Apple now facing 8 lawsuits over throttling processors in iPhones with aging batteries – December 27, 2017
Apple tarnished their brand with clandestine iPhone battery management and processor throttling – December 27, 2017
Should Apple replace aging iPhone batteries for free instead of throttling processor speed? – December 21, 2017
Apple confirms iPhones with older batteries will take hits in performance – December 20, 2017
iPhone performance and battery age – December 18, 2017
Apple met with Chinese regulators to discuss iPhone 6s unexpected shutdowns – February 10, 2017
Rumor: Apple may extend iPhone 6s battery replacement program to iPhone 6 – January 17, 2017
A message from Apple about iPhone and unexpected shutdowns – December 2, 2016
Apple offers free battery replacement for ‘very small number’ of iPhone 6s units with unexpected shutdown issue – November 21, 2016