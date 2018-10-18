“U.S.-China trade tensions continue to concern investors, along with questions about the prospects for economic growth there,” Marino-Nachison reports. “This isn’t a time to panic, according to Huberty, who has an Outperform rating and a $247 price target on Apple’s stock, about 13% above current levels.”
“China, she wrote, presents ‘a near-term overhang, but we see limited downside to near-term estimates and remain bullish on the long term sustainability of services growth,'” Marino-Nachison reports. “On the hardware front, meanwhile, Emily Bary recently covered the notion that Apple’s latest phones might perform well in China, which should generally boost the services business.”
MacDailyNews Take: Tim Cook has said as much, too.
I’m cognizant that in both the U.S. and China, there have been cases where everyone hasn’t benefited, where the benefit hasn’t been balanced. My belief is that one plus one equals three. The pie gets larger, working together. — Apple CEO Tim Cook, March 24, 2018
