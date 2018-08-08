“In its earnings call on Tuesday morning, Warner Music Group announced that it has now sold its entire stake in Spotify, realizing $504 million,” Jem Aswad reports for Variety. “CEO Steve Cooper said that the sale resulted in $126 million ‘credited to artist accounts on their June 30 royalty statements which are issued around the world in August and September.'”

“Of the other three label groups, Sony Music sold approximately 50% of its shares for an estimated $750 million, the company revealed in a public filing in May, while independent label collective Merlin sold 100% of its shares for an amount estimated at upward of $125 million and immediately distributed the earnings to its members,” Aswad reports. “Universal Music Group has not sold its shares, perhaps in anticipation of parent company Vivendi’s plan to sell 50% of that business unit.”

