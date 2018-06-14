“George Ergatoudis, one of the most influential tastemakers in the UK business, is leaving Spotify, MBW understands – to join arch rival Apple Music,” Tim Ingham reports for Music Business Worldwide.

“Ergatoudis joined Spotify as Head of Content Programming for the UK in March 2016, leaving behind his role as Head of Music for BBC Radio 1 and 1Xtra,” Ingham reports. “He has since been promoted to Head of Music Culture, International Shows & Editorial / Content at the platform.”

“We hear Ergatoudis has filled the vacant Head of UK role at Apple Music,” Ingham reports. “Spotify is believed to have a current active user base worldwide of around 170m (75m paying; 95m ad-funded) while Apple Music is believed to have around 48m (40m paying; 8m on free trials). However, Apple Music is tipped to overtake Spotify’s paying subscriber base in the US over the coming months.”

