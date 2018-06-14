“Ergatoudis joined Spotify as Head of Content Programming for the UK in March 2016, leaving behind his role as Head of Music for BBC Radio 1 and 1Xtra,” Ingham reports. “He has since been promoted to Head of Music Culture, International Shows & Editorial / Content at the platform.”
“We hear Ergatoudis has filled the vacant Head of UK role at Apple Music,” Ingham reports. “Spotify is believed to have a current active user base worldwide of around 170m (75m paying; 95m ad-funded) while Apple Music is believed to have around 48m (40m paying; 8m on free trials). However, Apple Music is tipped to overtake Spotify’s paying subscriber base in the US over the coming months.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Sleep tight, Spotify.
Along with perfect integration with their iPhones, iPads, Macs, Apple Watches, and HomePods, smart people have 15 million more reasons for choosing Apple Music over Spotify:
You’d have to be stupid to subscribe to Spotify when it has 33% fewer tracks than Apple Music for the same price. Apple Music boasts a catalog of 45 million songs; Spotify has a mere subset of just 30 million. Don’t be stupid. If you’re still subscribing to Spotify, it’s past time for you to cancel it and upgrade to Apple Music. (See also: How to move your Spotify playlists to Apple Music.) – MacDailyNews, February 6, 2017
