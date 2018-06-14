“Last week, Apple Music announced it was setting up a global music publishing division, raising eyebrows in the music world, with industry insiders wondering what the move meant,” Talib Visram writes for CNNMoney. “Typically, music publishers work with songwriters, helping with the creative process and ensuring they collect royalties for their compositions. But Apple Music said this won’t be the role of its new division.”

“An Apple Music spokesperson said that the launch of a music publishing department is not a shift into signing songwriters directly,” Visram writes. “Instead, it’ll allow the streaming service to work more closely and effectively with music publishers that represent songwriters.”

“Publishing experts believe this is a legal move to ensure songwriters are fairly paid from streaming,” Visram writes. “But industry analysts say this closer connection could also indicate that Apple Music hopes to earn early releases and unique events… Apple Music’s move to establish a music publishing division is likely a largely legal decision. Apple hopes to make the royalties process cleaner for its accountants. It’ll be headed by Elena Segal, a lawyer who was previously legal director of iTunes International.”

