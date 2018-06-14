“An Apple Music spokesperson said that the launch of a music publishing department is not a shift into signing songwriters directly,” Visram writes. “Instead, it’ll allow the streaming service to work more closely and effectively with music publishers that represent songwriters.”
“Publishing experts believe this is a legal move to ensure songwriters are fairly paid from streaming,” Visram writes. “But industry analysts say this closer connection could also indicate that Apple Music hopes to earn early releases and unique events… Apple Music’s move to establish a music publishing division is likely a largely legal decision. Apple hopes to make the royalties process cleaner for its accountants. It’ll be headed by Elena Segal, a lawyer who was previously legal director of iTunes International.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Apple is smart to do whatever it takes to make Apple Music the artists’ favorite streaming service.
