“Android is the world’s most popular mobile platform by a landslide, and it has made great strides over the years where user experience is concerned. Android P in particular is a huge update, and what I’ve seen so far looks quite impressive,” Zach Epstein writes for BGR. “But there are still so many important ways that iOS and the iPhone offer a vastly superior experience, and yet another serious Android problem reemerged this week to remind me once again that I’m sticking with Apple’s iPhone for the long haul.”

“At the highest level, I continue to choose iOS over Android because I find the overall quality of the iPhone user experience to be immeasurably better than Android. Apple’s iPhone hardware is in a league of its own. Of that, there is no question,” Epstein writes. “The majority of Android phone makers don’t even bother to design their own phones anymore, they just blatantly copy Apple’s iPhone designs instead… On the software side of things, Apple still has a number of big advantages. The all-important app experience and third-party app ecosystem are also check marks in the iPhone column. The user experience with iOS is so much simpler, smoother, and more consistent than it is on Android.”

“A new post on Symantec’s Threat Intelligence blog sheds light on something that should be very troubling to Android users. The idea of malware sneaking through Google’s lax app store policies is nothing new, but Symantec found something particularly troubling. Multiple apps that have previously been identified as malware and removed from the Google Play store managed to find their way back to Google’s Android app store,” Epstein writes. “What sophisticated trickery did the malicious developer in question use to get the apps back on the Play store? He or she changed the apps’ names. Seriously, that’s it.”

