Her’e another reason why:
“In a post on its Securelist blog, Kaspersky Lab wrote about the discovered of a fascinating and terrifying new piece of Android malware that has been uncovered. It’s called ‘ZooPark’ and it’s essentially an amalgamation of every scary malware you can think of,” Epstein writes. “ZooPark can monitor keylogs and clipboard data, so it can steal sensitive data such as passwords, as noted by ZDNet. It can also swipe saved information such as contacts. ZooPark can capture the user’s screen at any time, it can steal photos, and it can even record video of the user’s screen while he or she uses an Android device.”
“But wait, I’m not even finished yet. ZooPark can access call records or even record audio from phone calls made on an infected device. It can steal data from secure apps like WhatsApp and Telegram. It can force a front or rear camera to covertly capture photos or videos,” Epstein writes. “Then without the user even knowing, it can make calls, send texts, or execute shell commands to transmit all the data and files it captures.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Ah, the toxic hellstew that is Android is the gift that keeps on taking.
People who value privacy and security use Apple products. — MacDailyNews, September 12, 2015
