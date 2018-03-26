“Following installation, the malware waits for six hours before it begins work on its true purpose – serving up adware, flooding the user with full screen adverts, opening adverts on webpages and sending various notifications containing ad related links,” Palmer reports. “All of this activity is designed with the intent of generating click-based revenue for the attackers – even if the app itself isn’t actively running.”
“Uncovered by by researchers at SophosLabs, the malware dubbed Andr/HiddnAd-AJ, is thought to have infected at least a million users – and potentially many more – as one of the malicious apps was downloaded 500,000 times before being pulled by Google,” Palmer reports. “Nonetheless, despite Google’s failure to spot the malicious nature of these apps, Sophos recommends Android users stick to downloading apps from the Play Store – because it’s still safer than third-party Android app stores.”
MacDailyNews Take: When you've settled for a poor imitation, you reap what you've sown.
Ah, the price of a pretend iPhone that's "open" in all the wrong ways. — MacDailyNews, August 2, 2011
