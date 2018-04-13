“These monthly updates are crucial for keeping smartphones secure, fixing collections of known bugs and holes each month to keep hackers at bay. But the researchers found there is often a hidden ‘patch gap’ between what the manufacturers tell the users and what they actually do to the software – some simply tell people they have updated the phones without actually patching anything,” Gibbs reports. “In the findings due to be presented at the Hack in the Box security conference in Amsterdam on Friday, the researchers said of the 1,200 smartphones tested, some manufacturers may miss one or two patches from the monthly security updates, but others may miss many more.”
“Failing to update their smartphones with the latest security updates is one thing, but SRL found that some simply lie about installing any patches at all,” Gibbs reports. “SRL found that of the major smartphone manufacturers, Google, Sony and Samsung performed the best, missing up to one patch, OnePlus and Nokia missed between one and three patches, HTC, Huawei, LG and Motorola missed three to four patches, while Chinese manufacturers TCL and ZTE missed more than four.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: You skip/miss one patch, you might as well skip/miss them all, especially when mired in the toxic hellstew of vulnerabilities they call Android.
If it’s not an iPhone, it’s not an iPhone.
