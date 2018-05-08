“While Apple is now Berkshire’s largest stock investment by far, recent comments by Buffett and his right-hand man, Charlie Munger, indicate that Berkshire could add even more Apple stock to its portfolio,” Frankel writes. “‘We bought about five percent of the company. I’d love to own 100 percent of it,’ Buffett said. Charlie Munger, Berkshire’s vice chairman and Buffett’s longtime business partner, echoed Buffett’s viewpoint. ‘I think we’ve been a little too restrained,’ Munger said to CNBC. ‘I wish we owned more of it.'”
“At the end of the first quarter, Berkshire had about $108 billion in cash and equivalents on its balance sheet, down from about $116 billion at the end of 2017, mainly as a result of the Apple stock purchases,” Frankel writes. “Buffett recently told CNBC that he’d rather have about $30 billion in cash, so this leaves nearly $80 billion burning a hole in Berkshire’s pocket. I wouldn’t be at all surprised to see Buffett use a significant portion of this to accumulate even more Apple stock.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Support.
