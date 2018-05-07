“The ‘Oracle of Omaha,’ who was revealed last week to have made another big investment in Apple, indicated that he’s looking at continued investment in Apple in the future,” Stephen Silver reports for AppleInsider.

“At Berkshire Hathaway’s annual shareholder meeting, Buffett had more to say about his Apple plans,” Silver reports. “‘[Apple] was a company I liked, a business I liked, very much,’ Buffett said of Apple in an interview with CNBC. ‘It was a company I liked, a business I liked, very much, and we could buy a lot of it I clearly like Apple and why buy ’em to hold, and we bought about 5 percent of the company, and I’d like to own 100 percent of it.’ Buffett went on to state that ‘that’s the test — would you like to own 100 percent of a company?'”

Buffett on his Apple stake: We currently own about 5% of the company, "but I'd love to own 100% of it" https://t.co/9SiIuaXfCo pic.twitter.com/A3zsAQfpPu — CNBC Now (@CNBCnow) May 7, 2018

We’re not buying a stock when we buy Apple, in our minds. We’re buying 5 percent of a business. We buy 100 percent of some businesses, and when they’re publicly held we buy 5 percent, but we bring the same thinking to it. We like very much the economics of their activities. And we like very much their management, and the way they think, and the way they act. — Warren Buffett

