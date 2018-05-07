“At Berkshire Hathaway’s annual shareholder meeting, Buffett had more to say about his Apple plans,” Silver reports. “‘[Apple] was a company I liked, a business I liked, very much,’ Buffett said of Apple in an interview with CNBC. ‘It was a company I liked, a business I liked, very much, and we could buy a lot of it I clearly like Apple and why buy ’em to hold, and we bought about 5 percent of the company, and I’d like to own 100 percent of it.’ Buffett went on to state that ‘that’s the test — would you like to own 100 percent of a company?'”
We’re not buying a stock when we buy Apple, in our minds. We’re buying 5 percent of a business. We buy 100 percent of some businesses, and when they’re publicly held we buy 5 percent, but we bring the same thinking to it. We like very much the economics of their activities. And we like very much their management, and the way they think, and the way they act. — Warren Buffett
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Who wouldn’t?
