“Apple Inc was not the only one to leap on a chance to buy its stock at a fat discount last quarter as Warren Buffett stepped in to scoop up an additional 75 million shares for Berkshire Hathaway at the same time,” Noel Randewich reports for Reuters.

“Between them – the two biggest players in the iPhone maker’s shares – they bought nearly one of every 10 Apple shares traded during the quarter, according to Thomson Reuters calculations,” Randewich reports. “But the discount window did not stay open long, with Apple’s stock back at a record high above $183 on Friday after trading in the mid-$150s for part of the first quarter.”

“Apple bought more than $23 billion of its own shares in the first three months of the year at an average price of $171.48, the company said this week. A Buffett representative on Friday confirmed Berkshire Hathaway increased its stake in Apple by 75 million shares, for which the company looks to have paid between $12 billion and $13 billion, based on the stock’s trading range during the period,” Randewich reports. “Buffett, a billionaire bargain hunter, increased his company’s stake to 240.3 million shares worth $42.5 billion during first quarter. At its low in February, the stock was available for as little as $150, an 18 percent discount to its current price.”

Read more in the full article here.