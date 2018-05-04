“Apple hit a new all-time high Friday, briefly surpassing its previous high of $183.50 — pushed up by news that Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway bought 75 million shares in the first quarter,” Sara Salinas reports for CNBC. “The stock is now roughly $20 per share short of a $1 trillion market cap.”

“Buffett is in Omaha, Nebraska, for the annual Berkshire Hathaway shareholders meeting, and he hasn’t been shy about his bull case for Apple,” Salinas reports. “The legendary investor revealed his company’s massive stake in Apple and said obsessing over iPhone X sales in the near term “totally misses the point” on the stock. Buffett’s comments drove Apple ahead of the rest of the tech sector and overall market.”

“‘I don’t think he’s done. I think the numbers of the investment in Apple are going to go higher and maybe even significantly higher,’ said David Rolfe, CIO of Wedgewood Partners, which counts Berkshire and Apple as its two largest holdings,” Salinas reports. “Apple CEO Tim Cook said the company is ‘thrilled’ to have Buffett and Berkshire as a major investor. ‘On a personal level, I’ve always greatly admired Warren and have always been grateful for his insight and advice,’ Cook said in a statement.”

Read more in the full article here.