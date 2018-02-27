“M. Night Shyamalan is heading to Apple,” Joe Otterson reports for Variety. “The streaming service has given a straight-to-series order to a psychological thriller series from writer Tony Basgallop that Shyamalan will executive produce. Plot details for the series are being kept under wraps. The half-hour series has received a 10-episode order, with Shyamalan also set to direct the first episode.”

“This project will be Shyamalan’s second foray into television,” Otterson reports. “He previously executive produced the Fox series Wayward Pines, which recently ended after two seasons.”

“He most recently wrote, produced, and directed the hit film Split and is preparing the sequel Glass, both of which tie into his 2000 film Unbreakable. He is also behind blockbusters like The Sixth Sense and Signs,” Otterson reports. “This marks the latest high-profile project in Apple’s ever-growing originals slate”

Read more in the full article here.