For the full-year 2017, Fitbit reported revenue of $1.6 billion, GAAP net loss per share of $(1.19), non-GAAP net loss per share of $(0.26), GAAP net loss of $(277) million, non-GAAP net loss of $(61) million, cash flow from operations of $61 million and free cash flow of $(25) million.
“Fitbit Inc. shares dropped in the extended session Monday after the wearable fitness-tracker maker’s quarterly results and outlook fell short of Wall Street estimates,” Wallace Witkowski reports for MarketWatch. “Fitbit shares dropped 12% after hours.”
“Analysts surveyed by FactSet had estimated breakeven per-share results on revenue of $588.1 million,” Witkowski reports. “Fitbit estimates an adjusted loss of 21 cents to 18 cents a share on revenue of $240 million to $255 million for the first quarter.”
MacDailyNews Take: Apple Watch, killer.
