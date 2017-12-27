“It was one of many medical applications that Apple considered for the Apple Watch, which debuted in 2015. Yet because many of the health features proved unreliable or required too many compromises in the watch’s size or battery life, Apple ended up positioning the device for activity tracking and notifications instead,” Wakabayashi reports. “Now, the Apple Watch is finding a medical purpose after all.”
“In September, Apple announced that the Apple Watch would no longer need to be tethered to a smartphone and would become more of a stand-alone device,” Wakabayashi reports. “Since then, a wave of device manufacturers have tapped into the watch’s new features like cellular connectivity to develop medical accessories — such as an electrocardiogram for monitoring heart activity — so people can manage chronic conditions straight from their wrist.
What’s happening with the Apple Watch is one of the first signs of a leap forward in the utility of wearable devices”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS + Cellular) is a significant leap forward, even over Apple Watch Series 2.
