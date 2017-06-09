“One of Apple’s suppliers, Qualcomm Inc., sells a modem capable of the 1 gigabit download speeds. Another supplier, Intel Corp., is working on a modem with the same capability, but it won’t be ready for the iPhone’s introduction, according to people familiar with Apple’s decision.,” King, Moritz, and Gurman report. “Apple could in theory just use Qualcomm’s chips, but it has an aversion to being dependent on a single supplier, and its relationship with San Diego-based Qualcomm is particularly thorny.”
“Until Intel is able to offer its chips with matching features, Apple won’t enable some of capabilities of the phones running with Qualcomm modems, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the plan isn’t public,” King, Moritz, and Gurman report. “Apple used two modem suppliers — and the same technique to mask performance disparities — for last year’s iPhone 7. But the rise of gigabit wireless networks could make the strategy more risky: iPhone users will have a unified experience, no matter what modem is inside the new device, but it could look even less speedy compared to newer gigabit-ready smartphones from other manufacturers.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: This story sounds like an idea dropped into reporters’ laps from Qualcomm’s department of disinformation.
5G is still very much in the trial phase and will have very limited availability in 2018. There is currently no standard for 5G deployments. The Next Generation Mobile Networks Alliance says that 5G should be rolled out in the U.S. by 2020.
Apple’s next-gen iPhones will be just fine.
What’s really exciting about 5G is that wireless broadband will eventually be able to compete with the fscking, overcharging, deceitful-bundling, monopoly-abusing cable company ISPs and give people real choice and lower prices that competition delivers.
Your competition-free ride is almost over, Comcast, Spectrum, etc.!
