Lovejoy reports, “Purchase intention also shows great prospects for Apple…”
Over the next 12 months, 51% of current mobile phone owners in India say they intend to upgrade their devices. For current smartphone owners, that number is 52%. Samsung is the top brand preferred in India at 26%, followed by Apple at 15%. All of this bodes well for Apple, especially if it can begin to manufacture iPhones in India in the coming months. – Kantar
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Obviously, India is key for continued iPhone growth – especially beyond this sure-to-be-blockbuster tenth anniversary iPhone year.
