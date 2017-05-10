“India may be a small market for Apple right now, but the latest Kantar data shows why the company is placing such an emphasis on the country,” Ben Lovejoy reports for 9to5Mac. “While worldwide smartphone growth is just 3%, smartphone penetration in India grew by 16% year-on-year in the first quarter of 2017.”

Lovejoy reports, “Purchase intention also shows great prospects for Apple…”

Over the next 12 months, 51% of current mobile phone owners in India say they intend to upgrade their devices. For current smartphone owners, that number is 52%. Samsung is the top brand preferred in India at 26%, followed by Apple at 15%. All of this bodes well for Apple, especially if it can begin to manufacture iPhones in India in the coming months. – Kantar

