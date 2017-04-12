MacDailyNews Take: Hopefully “modular high-end Mac will return in 2018.” In reality, all Apple has said so far is “not this year.” Hopefully, that means “very early 2018.” Even more hopefully, Apple will get up off their collective thumb and surprise us with a new Mac Pro this autumn.

“Nvidia has largely ignored Apple’s Macs when it comes to its high-end graphics cards,” Ian Paul reports for PCWorld. “That’s about to change now that Apple is on the road to Mac Pro redemption — the company recently announced that a modular high-end Mac will return in 2018 [sic].”

“As Nvidia promised during the announcement of the Titan Xp last week, a beta macOS driver is here: version number 378.05.05.05f01,” Paul reports. “Although the driver notes don’t mention it, this is the beta driver that supports the Titan Xp and all GeForce 1000 series graphics cards for Macs running macOS Sierra.”

Read more in the full article here.

“This release has major implications for legacy Mac Pro, Hackintosh, and eGPU users. It means that we can now use the latest Nvidia hardware to drive our machines graphically,” Jeff Benjamin reports for 9to5Mac. “It means taking a relatively underpowered computer like the 13-inch 2016 MacBook Pro, and running games at high settings with respectable frame rates.”

“We plan on testing out the beta drivers more extensively in the future, but for quick testing purposes, we decided to try powering our 13-inch MacBook Pro with the Pascal-based GTX 1050 Ti,” Benjamin reports. “What we found was an encouraging sneak peek at the potential of eGPU setups on the Mac.”

Read more in the full article here.