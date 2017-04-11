“I laughed at Apple’s wireless AirPods when they were first announced. I sat on Twitter and shared the same jokes as everyone else, and never dreamed they’d be in my ears. ‘They look stupid,’ I thought, and everyone seemed to agree,” Tom Warren writes for The Verge. “It’s with much regret that I’m now using AirPods as my headphones every day, but I still think they look stupid. Others do, too, apparently, because people keep staring at me as if I’m from outer space.”

“I tried a pair during a recent work trip and I was surprised at how easy they linked to the iPhone despite the lack of wires. And the battery charging case is just clever,” Warren writes. “Untangling headphones is a headache, and feeding them through your jacket or having them tugged out of your ears can be frustrating.”



“All of these first-world problems are solved with the AirPods, but at a weird expense,” Warren writes. “As this is new technology, most people haven’t seen a pair of AirPods where I live, let alone tried them. I receive puzzled looks on a daily basis, and I’m fairly sure most people think I’m wearing some wild earrings or making some kind of statement by cutting the wires of the iconic Apple EarPods.”

