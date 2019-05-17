“Apple’s stock has formed what traders call a ‘golden cross’ chart pattern. The formation — typically a bullish signal —happens when a short-term moving average crosses over a longer term moving average,” Sozzi writes. “It’s interesting that the stock has made this pattern considering the fundamental risk to Apple’s business model from the now heightened U.S.-China trade war.”
“‘If things calm down [on the trade front] (which might be a BIG ‘if’), the upside could be quite bright for this Apple,’ [Miller Tabak strategist Matt] Maley says,” Sozzi writes. “‘Given the fundamental issues surrounding the stock, investors should keep tight stops on any new long position in Apple, but if history is any guide, it could rally quite a bit from current levels,’ Maley adds.”
MacDailyNews Take: Hopefully, in this case, history repeats.
One might think that once a U.S.-China trade deal is brokered and inked, a major drag on AAPL – indeed, a club that is wielded by naysayers and shorts whenever they wish to beat down the share price – will have have been vaporized. — MacDailyNews, May 14, 2019
