“Apple Park is decorated with the colors of Apple’s classic rainbow logo today in celebration of the formal opening of Apple’s new headquarters, and as a tribute to its late co-founder Steve Jobs, who helped conceptualize the spaceship-like design of the main building on the campus prior to his death. ,” Joe Rossignol reports for MacRumors.

“First and foremost, Apple has set up a stage with a rainbow arch within the inner circle of the main building,” Rossignol reports. “The rainbow colors can further be seen on some stairs and walkways at Apple Park, on coffee cups at the Caffè Macs employee cafeteria, and on some of Apple’s shuttle buses.”

Rossignol reports, “Apple’s design chief Jony Ive reflected on the rainbow’s significance in a recent interview: ‘There is the resonance with the rainbow logo that’s been part of our identity for many years. The rainbow is also a positive and joyful expression of some of our inclusion values and I think that one of the primary reasons the idea resonated so immediately and so profoundly with us was the form — the connection from an aesthetic design point of view. A semi-circle relates so beautifully and naturally to the form of the ring.'”

Apple Park Decorated With Rainbow Colors in Celebration of Steve Jobs and Formal Opening of Campus https://t.co/CaxXKG3aMG by @rsgnl pic.twitter.com/cCYKYCuw83 — MacRumors.com (@MacRumors) May 17, 2019

Read more in the full article here.