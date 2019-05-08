“Apple Park has been done for some time now and drone videos have largely stopped, but Duncan Sinfield stopped by Apple Park this morning and captured a great-looking drone video,” Clover reports. “The main ring-shaped building has all of its completed landscaping, and the video also shows off auxiliary buildings like the Steve Jobs Theater and on-campus parking structures. ”
Clover reports, “Of particular interest is an event stage with a rainbow arch and multiple lights that’s located right in the middle of the campus.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Friday Beer Bash concert!