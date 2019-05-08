“It’s clear that this year’s WWDC is going to be a doozy,” Craig Hockenberry writes via Iconfactory. “Of course I’m talking about Marzipan, a technology Apple introduced with few details during last year’s Keynote. We knew that some apps in Mojave used the new technology and that was about it.”

“Thanks to the hard work of Steve Troughton-Smith, we have a much clearer view of what’s happening behind the scenes with application architecture and available APIs,” Hockenberry writes. “It’s likely that getting your iOS app to run on a Mac will just be a matter of flipping a switch in Xcode. Steve Troughton-Smith has been converting apps using nothing more than a Simulator build, his marzipanify tool, and a lot of clever tweaks with frameworks.”

“It will be exciting for a lot of developers, including yours truly, to press that button. But it’s also important to temper this enthusiasm with reality: that build setting is just the first step on a long and complicated road,” Hockenberry writes. “Good interaction doesn’t come for free.”

