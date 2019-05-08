“Thanks to the hard work of Steve Troughton-Smith, we have a much clearer view of what’s happening behind the scenes with application architecture and available APIs,” Hockenberry writes. “It’s likely that getting your iOS app to run on a Mac will just be a matter of flipping a switch in Xcode. Steve Troughton-Smith has been converting apps using nothing more than a Simulator build, his marzipanify tool, and a lot of clever tweaks with frameworks.”
“It will be exciting for a lot of developers, including yours truly, to press that button. But it’s also important to temper this enthusiasm with reality: that build setting is just the first step on a long and complicated road,” Hockenberry writes. “Good interaction doesn’t come for free.”
Tons more in the full article – highly recommended – here.
MacDailyNews Take: Yes, get ready for some growing pains that run the gamut all the way up to severe from non-Mac developers bringing their wares to the Mac for the first time. But, this’ll be fun – we promise! The Mac is all about experimenting and trying new things and, anyway, over time, it’ll all shake out and we’ll be back to quality apps that look, act and work as longtime Mac users expect.
We love it when our old predictions begin to come true! Miracles do happen:
Think code convergence (more so than today) with UI modifications per device. A unified underlying codebase for Intel, Apple A-series, and, in Apple’s labs, likely other chips, too (just in case). This would allow for a single App Store for Mac, iPhone, and iPad users that features a mix of apps: Some that are touch-only, some that are Mac-only, and some that are universal (can run on both traditional notebooks and desktops as well as on multi-touch computers like iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, and – pretty please, Apple – Apple TV). Don’t be surprised to see Apple A-series-powered Macs, either. — MacDailyNews Take, January 9, 2014
