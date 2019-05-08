The Society for Information Display (SID) today announced the winners of its 25th annual Display Industry Awards. The 2019 Display Industry Award recipients reflect the ever-evolving display product landscape, with products designed to support wearables, immersion, vehicles, augmented reality, personal productivity, and more. The honorees will be recognized during the awards luncheon on Wednesday, May 15, as part of Display Week, to be held this year at the San Jose Convention McEnery Center, May 12-17.

“The annual Display Industry Awards luncheon is always a much-anticipated highlight of Display Week because it allows us to showcase the high-quality, innovative work that is taking place in the display industry at every level – from components to end products,” said Dr. Wei Chen, Chair of the Display Industry Awards Committee for SID. “This year’s winners reflect the breadth and depth of recent product development and technology innovation necessary to support the relentless pace of consumer and industrial electronics evolution.”

At the Display Industry Awards Luncheon, Saran Diakité Kaba, vice president R&D and global Design PSA Groupe, will speak on creating a seamless user experience for connected and autonomous vehicles. To be considered for a 2019 Display Industry Award, a product had to be available for purchase during the 2018 calendar year. The seven winners, divided into three categories, were chosen by a distinguished panel of experts who evaluated the nominees for their degree of technical innovation and commercial significance, in addition to their potential for positive social impact.

Among “Displays of the Year,” Apple Watch Series 4 was included:

Apple’s LTPO OLED Display for Apple Watch Series 4

While retaining the original signature design, the fourth-generation Apple Watch has been refined, combining new hardware and software enhancements into a singular, unified form. The striking display, which is more than 30 percent larger at 40 mm or 44 mm, depending on the model, seamlessly integrates into the thinner, smaller case, while the new interface provides more information with richer detail. The display is the defining feature of Apple Watch, and Series 4 pushes that feature farther than ever. The challenge for designers was to make the display bigger without noticeably increasing the size of the case or compromising the battery life. Narrower borders enable a viewing area that’s more than 30 percent larger, while a new display technology called LTPO improves power efficiency, helping users get through the day on a single charge.

