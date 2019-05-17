“”There are unconfirmed reports that Lady Gaga will be performing at Apple Park’s formal opening event tomorrow, celebrating Steve Jobs,” said Lady Gaga Now on Friday,” Roger Fingas writes for AppleInsider.

“It didn’t identify sources, but did note that Gaga — whose real name is Stefani Germanotta — boarded a private jet in Los Angeles on Thursday,” Fingas writes. “Her only current concert schedule involves a residency in Las Vegas, and there are no performance dates there this week.”

“The company recently confirmed that a rainbow stage at the center of Apple Park was erected for a combined opening/Jobs event,” Fingas writes. “It indicated that the event would take place on May 17, however, not Saturday.”

