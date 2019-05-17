“Late Apple CEO Steve Jobs and former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes share something far more important than their preference for black turtlenecks, says Alex Gibney, the director of a recent documentary on Holmes called The Inventor: Out for Blood in Silicon Valley ,” Max Zahn and Andy Serwer write for Yahoo Finance.

“‘The most interesting thing about Steve Jobs — and something he shares with Elizabeth Holmes — is that he was a storyteller,’ Gibney says. ‘That, I think, was his great talent,'” Zahn and Serwer write. “‘He wasn’t an inventor in the mechanical sense of the word. He was an inventor in the way he kind of made up stories that people liked to consume,’ the Oscar-winning director Gibney adds of Jobs.”

“Holmes, indicted last June on charges of defrauding investors for misrepresenting the effectiveness of a blood testing machine produced by her company, had a well-documented obsession with Jobs,” Zahn and Serwer write. “Not only did she mimic his wardrobe, but she also adopted his management techniques and sought to hang the Apple flag at half-mast on the day of his death, as described by journalist John Carreyrou in Bad Blood: Secrets and Lies in a Silicon Valley Startup.”

Read more in the full article here.