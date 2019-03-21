“There was concern when the study was announced that it could result in too many false positives. Fortunately, that didn’t happen,” Campbell writes. “The algorithm identified irregularities in slightly more than 3% of over-65-year-old patients and only 0.16% of people under age 40. Overall, 2,161 patients were notified of an abnormal reading, or 0.52% of total participants in the study.”
“Johnson & Johnson is launching a new AFib study with Apple that will enroll 180,000 people over age 65,” Campbell writes. “Patients could achieve better outcomes, healthcare systems could see a drop in costs from treating fewer stroke patients, J&J could identify new patients for its heart treatments, and Apple Watch could go from a nice-to-have to a must-have consumer electronics device.”
Read more in the full article <a href=”motleyfool “is at the forefront of researching how wearable electronic devices may improve healthcare. With th…” target=”_new” rel=”noopener noreferrer”>here.
MacDailyNews Take:
A cheap stupidwatch toy or a real Apple Watch? Your life could depend on making the right choice.
And yes, Apple Watch requires a real iPhone, too. 😉 Wait'll Wall St. figures that out, if they ever do. https://t.co/79150siLEn #AppleWatch pic.twitter.com/VCx2vVZ1eM
— MacDailyNews (@MacDailyNews) March 18, 2019
