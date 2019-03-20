Who’s winning in education?
Direct link to video here.
MacDailyNews Take: We pity kids and teachers who are stuck with Google’s cheap test-taking machines.
The paradigm hasn’t changed in 40 years: The richest and/or most forward-thinking schools will have Apple solutions and the rest won’t. The former will produce the type of people that will get the best jobs. — MacDailyNews, June 27, 2018
—
Children educated Apple’s way have a better chance of being hired than those “educated” Google’s way. Plus, they get to keep their privacy, which is a nice bonus. — MacDailyNews, March 28, 2018
—
What U.S. public schools have been prioritizing, test-taking over creative solutions for learning, is wrong. Generating a bunch of people adept at memorization, but unable to think creatively and who can learn in myriad ways, is a recipe for failure. — MacDailyNews, March 28, 2018
—
At education pricing, it’ll be $299 for the iPad, $99.99 for the keyboard case, and $49 for the Apple Pencil for a grand total of $447.99 per unit (before bulk discounts).
Good luck to educators who’d rather have Apple’s full-featured solution but are going up against Chromebook test-taking machines that start around $150. Obtuse decision-makers are going to look that those two price tags and make the wrong choice for students and teachers pretty much every single time. We commiserate. — MacDailyNews, March 28, 2018
—
Why are Apple devices losing share to Chromebooks in U.S. public schools? Because U.S. public schools are cheap, underfunded, and/or extremely shortsighted. There’s nothing at all new about that, unfortunately.
Check out the best schools: Apple Macs and iPads dominate. — MacDailyNews, December 23, 2015
