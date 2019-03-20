“Google has a majority of the U.S. education tech market with 60 percent of all laptops and tablets purchased for U.S. K-12 classrooms, largely because Chromebooks are so affordable,” CNBC reports. “But Apple and Microsoft are making moves to try to change that.”

Who’s winning in education?

MacDailyNews Take: We pity kids and teachers who are stuck with Google’s cheap test-taking machines.

The paradigm hasn’t changed in 40 years: The richest and/or most forward-thinking schools will have Apple solutions and the rest won’t. The former will produce the type of people that will get the best jobs. — MacDailyNews, June 27, 2018

Children educated Apple’s way have a better chance of being hired than those “educated” Google’s way. Plus, they get to keep their privacy, which is a nice bonus. — MacDailyNews, March 28, 2018

What U.S. public schools have been prioritizing, test-taking over creative solutions for learning, is wrong. Generating a bunch of people adept at memorization, but unable to think creatively and who can learn in myriad ways, is a recipe for failure.MacDailyNews, March 28, 2018

At education pricing, it’ll be $299 for the iPad, $99.99 for the keyboard case, and $49 for the Apple Pencil for a grand total of $447.99 per unit (before bulk discounts).

Good luck to educators who’d rather have Apple’s full-featured solution but are going up against Chromebook test-taking machines that start around $150. Obtuse decision-makers are going to look that those two price tags and make the wrong choice for students and teachers pretty much every single time. We commiserate.MacDailyNews, March 28, 2018

Why are Apple devices losing share to Chromebooks in U.S. public schools? Because U.S. public schools are cheap, underfunded, and/or extremely shortsighted. There’s nothing at all new about that, unfortunately.

Check out the best schools: Apple Macs and iPads dominate.MacDailyNews, December 23, 2015

