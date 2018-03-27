“Apple Inc on Tuesday rolled out a new iPad and classroom software aimed at grabbing more of the U.S. education market, but did not cut the price of its entry-level tablet despite schools flocking to laptops costing a third less,” Richa Naidu and Stephen Nellis report for Reuters. “Apple is looking to reassert dominance in U.S. schools, where inexpensive laptops running software from Alphabet Inc’s Google and Microsoft Corp now top iPad by sales, offering a cheap way to get to cloud-based productivity tools.”

“The new iPad has a more powerful computing chip and an extensive set of new, free software for teachers to manage students and schoolwork. But the unchanged starting price of $299 for students and $329 for the general public, without a keyboard or case, compares with less than $200 for some Windows and Google Chrome models,” Naidu and Nellis report. “Despite the new software, Apple faces a tough battle in the educational market given the popularity of Google and Microsoft’s productivity suites, said Carolina Milanesi of Creative Strategies. Google’s G Suite fueled Chromebook sales because it was seen as easy to use to manage assignments. ‘Most teachers don’t look past G Suite for education,’ she said.”



Apple’s “event came during a spring buying season when many schools are making purchasing decisions for the upcoming school year,” Naidu and Nellis report. “The Apple Pencil remains priced at $99 for the public and $89 for schools, though Lenovo [sic] [recte Logitech] will release a device called Crayon for $49, the first third-party stylus to work with the iPad.”

