“The new iPad has a more powerful computing chip and an extensive set of new, free software for teachers to manage students and schoolwork. But the unchanged starting price of $299 for students and $329 for the general public, without a keyboard or case, compares with less than $200 for some Windows and Google Chrome models,” Naidu and Nellis report. “Despite the new software, Apple faces a tough battle in the educational market given the popularity of Google and Microsoft’s productivity suites, said Carolina Milanesi of Creative Strategies. Google’s G Suite fueled Chromebook sales because it was seen as easy to use to manage assignments. ‘Most teachers don’t look past G Suite for education,’ she said.”
Apple’s “event came during a spring buying season when many schools are making purchasing decisions for the upcoming school year,” Naidu and Nellis report. “The Apple Pencil remains priced at $99 for the public and $89 for schools, though Lenovo [sic] [recte Logitech] will release a device called Crayon for $49, the first third-party stylus to work with the iPad.”
MacDailyNews Take: Apple’s iPad solutions for education are expensive only to those who have no earthly idea what they’re looking at.
