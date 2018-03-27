“Apple Inc on Tuesday rolled out a new iPad and classroom software aimed at grabbing more of the U.S. education market, but did not cut the price of its entry-level tablet despite schools flocking to laptops costing a third less,” Richa Naidu and Stephen Nellis report for Reuters. “Apple is looking to reassert dominance in U.S. schools, where inexpensive laptops running software from Alphabet Inc’s Google and Microsoft Corp now top iPad by sales, offering a cheap way to get to cloud-based productivity tools.”

“The new iPad has a more powerful computing chip and an extensive set of new, free software for teachers to manage students and schoolwork. But the unchanged starting price of $299 for students and $329 for the general public, without a keyboard or case, compares with less than $200 for some Windows and Google Chrome models,” Naidu and Nellis report. “Despite the new software, Apple faces a tough battle in the educational market given the popularity of Google and Microsoft’s productivity suites, said Carolina Milanesi of Creative Strategies. Google’s G Suite fueled Chromebook sales because it was seen as easy to use to manage assignments. ‘Most teachers don’t look past G Suite for education,’ she said.”

Classroom, the powerful teaching assistant on iPad, is coming to the Mac

Classroom, the powerful teaching assistant on iPad, is coming to the Mac

 
Apple’s “event came during a spring buying season when many schools are making purchasing decisions for the upcoming school year,” Naidu and Nellis report. “The Apple Pencil remains priced at $99 for the public and $89 for schools, though Lenovo [sic] [recte Logitech] will release a device called Crayon for $49, the first third-party stylus to work with the iPad.”

Read more in the full article here.

MacDailyNews Take: Apple’s iPad solutions for education are expensive only to those who have no earthly idea what they’re looking at.

Check out the best schools: Apple Macs and iPads dominate.

SEE ALSO:
Apple takes aim at Google Chromebook with $299 iPad with Apple Pencil support for schools – March 27, 2018
Did Apple do enough to grab back education market share? – March 27, 2018
Apple unveils new 9.7-inch iPad with Apple Pencil support starting at $329 – March 27, 2018
Apple unveils ‘Everyone Can Create’ curriculum – March 27, 2018
Apple’s iWork update brings drawing, book creation and more to Pages, Numbers and Keynote – March 27, 2018
MacDailyNews presents live coverage of Apple’s March 27th ‘Field Trip’ event – March 27, 2018
Newsflash: Apple sells premium products at premium prices to premium customers – October 23, 2012