“Apple has a Google problem — in education, that is. Google has won over a large portion of the education market in the US, something that can be credited to both the cheapness of web-based Chromebooks and the accessibility of Google’s apps. Apple knows this, so yesterday, it hosted an [event] for press, teachers, and student journalists at a magnet high school in Chicago,” Lauren Goode reports for The Verge. “The event may as well have been called ‘Sorry, you can’t make a cool video with a Chromebook.'”

“That’s the point Apple seemed to want to underscore as it presented another iPad and a new and improved suite of apps for teachers and students,” Goode reports. “And there’s a new Apple-designed curriculum called Everyone Can Create, which joins Everyone Can Code as part of a suite of apps for, well, making things: music, art, videos.”

“Apple even cited examples of students using the Clips app to make videos. Never mind that I haven’t seen many real people using Clips in the past year, outside of people at Apple,” Goode reports. “There’s no question that Apple has a long history of appealing to creative types with its technology. The bigger question is whether that approach will help it grab some of the education market back from Google, which partners with a variety of manufacturers for Chromebooks and has emphasized the utility of apps like Docs and Gmail.”

