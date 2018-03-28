“That’s the point Apple seemed to want to underscore as it presented another iPad and a new and improved suite of apps for teachers and students,” Goode reports. “And there’s a new Apple-designed curriculum called Everyone Can Create, which joins Everyone Can Code as part of a suite of apps for, well, making things: music, art, videos.”
“Apple even cited examples of students using the Clips app to make videos. Never mind that I haven’t seen many real people using Clips in the past year, outside of people at Apple,” Goode reports. “There’s no question that Apple has a long history of appealing to creative types with its technology. The bigger question is whether that approach will help it grab some of the education market back from Google, which partners with a variety of manufacturers for Chromebooks and has emphasized the utility of apps like Docs and Gmail.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Children educated Apple’s way have a better chance of being hired than those “educated” Google’s way. Plus, they get to keep their privacy, which is a nice bonus.
