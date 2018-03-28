“A rundown of the specifications for Apple’s new ‘budget’ iPad indicates that its performance is roughly comparable to the iPhone 7 line, which uses the same A10 processor —and that it has just 2 gigabytes of RAM, limiting its multitasking versus the iPad Pro,” Roger Fingas reports for AppleInsider. “”

“The tablet can handle iOS 11’s Split Screen mode, and Slide Over while keeping the original app in view, but trying to combine the two modes results in the Split Screen windows being dimmed, iMore‘s Serenity Caldwell noted,” Fingas reports. “The 10.5- and 12.9-inch iPad Pros are able to run three apps simultaneously, thanks to having double the RAM.”

“The amount of memory was discovered through Geekbench Geekbench 4 benchmarks run in the process of testing,” Fingas reports. “The new iPad also lacks True Tone ambient color temperature matching, and ProMotion, Apple’s term for the iPad Pro’s 120-hertz refresh rate. Storage options are limited to 32 or 128 gigabytes, versus the 64-, 256-, and 512-gigabyte options for Pros.”

