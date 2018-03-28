“The tablet can handle iOS 11’s Split Screen mode, and Slide Over while keeping the original app in view, but trying to combine the two modes results in the Split Screen windows being dimmed, iMore‘s Serenity Caldwell noted,” Fingas reports. “The 10.5- and 12.9-inch iPad Pros are able to run three apps simultaneously, thanks to having double the RAM.”
“The amount of memory was discovered through Geekbench Geekbench 4 benchmarks run in the process of testing,” Fingas reports. “The new iPad also lacks True Tone ambient color temperature matching, and ProMotion, Apple’s term for the iPad Pro’s 120-hertz refresh rate. Storage options are limited to 32 or 128 gigabytes, versus the 64-, 256-, and 512-gigabyte options for Pros.”
MacDailyNews Take: As usual, Apple skimps on the RAM. (They do sort of offer the rugged case and physical keyboard via Logitech’s Rugged Combo 2 which will be available this summer. The case looks great, especially for schools, but it’s an additional $99.99.)
An “education” iPad, bundled with a rugged case and physical keyboard and with enough RAM for a change, would go a long, long way to delivering iOS to classrooms interested in teaching and learning as opposed to those looking for nothing but disposable test-taking machines. — MacDailyNews, March 26, 2018
