The all-new Schoolwork app empowers teachers to take full advantage of the power and creativity of iPad to create new learning experiences for their students. Schoolwork makes it easy to create and send announcements and assignments with almost any type of content, from web links to PDFs and documents, and even specific activities in apps. Students can use Schoolwork to stay organized and keep track of the work they need to complete and when they need to hand it in.
Teachers can use Schoolwork to easily assign a specific activity right within an app to guide their students directly to a challenge or lesson. Popular education apps including Explain Everything, Tynker, GeoGebra, and Kahoot! work directly with Schoolwork to bring useful educational content and tools to teachers using iPad.
Schoolwork and the apps supporting it give teachers new insight into how their students are performing, helping them tailor their teaching to the needs and potential of each student. Teachers have a snapshot of class performance and can check on an individual student’s progress across activities — progress within apps or projects they’ve created. As with every Apple product, privacy and security features are built in so schools get to create, own and control the accounts used by their students and decide when student progress information is shared.
Schoolwork works alongside the Classroom app, which turns iPad — and now Mac — into a versatile teaching assistant, putting teachers in charge of the technology used in the classroom. Classroom on iPad helps teachers keep students focused on a specific app or website and lets them view student screens during class, share documents with students, assign shared iPads and even reset a student’s password.
For more information on Apple’s tools for teachers and how to set up Schoolwork and Classroom, visit www.apple.com/education/teaching-tools.
MacDailyNews Take: The paradigm hasn’t changed in 40 years: The richest and/or most forward-thinking schools will have Apple solutions and the rest won’t. The former will produce the type of people that will get the best jobs.
