“But. I think Apple is throwing away an opportunity here with the iPad in schools,” Siegler writes. “This educational iPad needs to include some sort of case. Ideally a case that holds an Apple Pencil. And ideally an Apple Pencil that comes with the iPad. Oh, and a keyboard.”
“I know how this must sound. I used to make fun of people who said the iPhone needed a physical keyboard. This is different. The reality of our current world trumps Apple aiming for the future here, at least in this segment of the market. If Apple really wants to compete with Chromebooks in schools, these are the table stakes,” Siegler writes. “If Apple’s goal is to get the most profit out of schools and students, okay. That in no way should be the goal here. It’s about planting seeds that will grow into profitable fruit down the line. Obviously. This is what Apple used to do. And it worked beautifully. But they’re not doing that here. And I’m not sure why… What I really fear is that Apple has sort of lost touch with reality here.”
MacDailyNews Take: As we wrote last Thursday:
When you’re pulling in over a quarter of a million dollars per day, as is Apple CEO Tim Cook, how much touch with reality can you really be expected to have?
Despite Apple’s latest “education” dog and pony show, the paradigm hasn’t changed in 40 years: The richest and/or most forward-thinking schools will have Apple solutions and the rest won’t. The former will produce the type of people that will get the best jobs.
