“Look, I love the iPad. However much you think you love the iPad, I probably love it more than you do. I use it for ~90% of my computing needs these days (and the other ~10% is about work-related auth issues — with a slight nod to the preference to editing my writing on the ‘desktop web’ as well — though I mainly write on the iPad),” M.G. Siegler writes for Medium. “The iPad might be my favorite computer, period.”

“But. I think Apple is throwing away an opportunity here with the iPad in schools,” Siegler writes. “This educational iPad needs to include some sort of case. Ideally a case that holds an Apple Pencil. And ideally an Apple Pencil that comes with the iPad. Oh, and a keyboard.”

“I know how this must sound. I used to make fun of people who said the iPhone needed a physical keyboard. This is different. The reality of our current world trumps Apple aiming for the future here, at least in this segment of the market. If Apple really wants to compete with Chromebooks in schools, these are the table stakes,” Siegler writes. “If Apple’s goal is to get the most profit out of schools and students, okay. That in no way should be the goal here. It’s about planting seeds that will grow into profitable fruit down the line. Obviously. This is what Apple used to do. And it worked beautifully. But they’re not doing that here. And I’m not sure why… What I really fear is that Apple has sort of lost touch with reality here.”

